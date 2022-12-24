OSHP: Man dead after crashing into snowplow in Bucyrus

Crawford County was under a Level 3 snow emergency when the crash happened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a snowplow in Bucyrus Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner was traveling westbound on Country Road 49, Remlinger Road, when the driver slowed or came to a stop while removing snow.

A Ford Explorer, driven by 34-year-old Anthony Mahon of Shelby was headed in the same direction when he struck the rear of the plow truck. Crawford County was under a Level 3 snow emergency when the crash happened.

Mahon was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield and was later pronounced dead, according to OSHP.