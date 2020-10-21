Man dead after report of pedestrian struck in Franklin Township

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man's body.

A man's death is under investigation after Franklin County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office received a call that a person was hit by a vehicle in the area of West Broad Street and North Wilson Road in Franklin Township around 8:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man's body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is working to determine exactly how the man died.