x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Man dead after report of pedestrian struck in Franklin Township

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man's body.
Credit: 10TV

A man's death is under investigation after Franklin County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office received a call that a person was hit by a vehicle in the area of West Broad Street and North Wilson Road in Franklin Township around 8:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man's body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is working to determine exactly how the man died.

The man's name has not been released.