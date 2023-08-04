Man dead after leading Marion officer on pursuit, crashing vehicle

Police say that the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the sedan failed to comply with the signal.

MARION, Ohio — A man is dead after leading an officer on a pursuit and crashing his vehicle in Marion early Saturday, according to police.

An officer from the Marion Police Department was placing a bicycle in the bed of a marked patrol vehicle at 12:26 a.m. in the 900 block of Fairwood Avenue when a Ford sedan struck a parked car and then the officer’s vehicle.

Police say that the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the sedan failed to comply with the signal. The officer then used a siren and emergency lights on his vehicle, but the driver continued to ignore the officer and flee.

In an attempt to get the driver to stop, the officer followed the sedan that went north on Fairwood Avenue and then westbound on Marion Williamsport Road.

According to police, the driver then went southbound on Kellogg Parkway before leaving the west side of the roadway and crashing.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Dustin Kraviec of Marion, was seriously injured in the crash.

Marion officers attempted to render aid, which included performing CPR. Kraviec was taken to Marion General Hospital where he later died.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.