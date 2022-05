Columbus police responded to a report of the shooting shortly after 5:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in North Linden Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead at 6:19 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

This marks the third deadly shooting police have reported in a 12-hour span.