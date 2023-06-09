Man dead after crashing into tractor implement in Morrow County

The crash happened at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Township Road 126, just south of Township Road 127.

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — An 81-year-old man is dead after crashing into a tractor hauling an implement in Morrow County Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Township Road 126, just south of Township Road 127. Robert Nichols was headed southbound in a GMC Envoy at the same time a 15-year-old driver, operating a Case IH tractor pulling an implement, was traveling northbound.

Troopers say Nichols traveled left of center and struck the implement. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 15-year-old was not injured in the crash.