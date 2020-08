The crash happened just before 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after Columbus police said he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, was walking along Alkire Road near Manley Way on the southwest side of Columbus just before 12:15 a.m.

He stepped into the roadway and was hit by a car that was traveling eastbound on Alkire Road, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.