Police: Man dead after being hit by vehicle in far east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in far east Columbus Thursday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Waggoner Road and Overmont Ridge Road at 4:14 p.m.

The driver of a Toyota Rav 4 was traveling north near the intersection when the vehicle lost control and went up on the sidewalk, striking objects before hitting 29-year-old Chandra Bhattarai who was walking.

The driver remained at the scene and called 911. When medics arrived, both the driver and Bhattarai were taken to Mount Carmel East.

The driver's condition was described as stable, according to police. Bhattarai was in critical condition upon arriving at the hospital and was pronounced dead Friday morning.