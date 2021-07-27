Man dead, 2 officers injured after shots fired during domestic dispute call in Nelsonville

Nelsonville police and Hocking College police responded to a domestic dispute call on Third Street around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — One man has died and two officers were injured after shots were fired during a domestic dispute call in Nelsonville Tuesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Nelsonville police and Hocking College police responded to a dispute at an apartment on Third Street, according to Nelsonville Chief of Police Scott Fitch.

Fitch said shots were fired, resulting in the Nelsonville officer being struck and the other officer and the man suffering injuries.

All three were taken to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens.

Chief Fitch said the man died, but did not say how he died.

The Nelsonville officer is in stable condition, according to Chief Fitch.

Chief Fitch said the Hocking College officer suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear how the man was involved in the incident.