Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County.

The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said 64-year-old Clifford Mitchell was using a chainsaw to cut down the tree on his property when the tree fell on him and he became trapped underneath.