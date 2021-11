Police said the shooting happened on the 4300 block of Malin Drive West near Morse Road just before 9:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being shot in north Columbus Monday night.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

Police said the suspect is a male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and was traveling in a black Dodge Challenger. Police did not say whether the suspect was the driver or the passenger.