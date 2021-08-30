Man injured in north Columbus shooting

Police said they received a call for a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Oakland Park Court just before 8 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was hurt after being shot in north Columbus on Monday, according to police.

Police said they received a call for a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Oakland Park Court just before 8 p.m.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center. He was initially listed in critical condition, but his condition has improved and has been described as stable.

Police said they are looking for two male suspects, but did not provide any more details.