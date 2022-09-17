Man critically injured in Ross County crash

The crash happened on State Route 159 at the intersection of Kenworth Drive.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — One man is in critical condition after a two-car crash in Ross County Friday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened around 8 p.m. on State Route 159 at the intersection of Kenworth Drive.

Troopers said Tyler Frazier and Devan Purnell were traveling southbound on State Route 159 in a 2003 Dodge Durango when a 2011 Subaru Forester, driven by Phillip Schaible, failed to yield while turning left onto Kenworth Drive and was struck head on.

Authorities said Fraizer was treated and released at the scene, while Purnell was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. According to troopers, Schaible was flown from the scene to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Green Township Fire and EMS, Union Township EMS and the Ross County Sheriff's Office.