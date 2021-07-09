Man critically injured in Linden shooting

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Briarwood Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot multiple times in Linden Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Briarwood Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 60-year-old man on the front porch. He was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition where he was rushed into surgery.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.