COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 50-year-old man was critically injured when authorities said he was hit by a car in Dublin Wednesday morning.

The man was struck on Avery Road between Rings Road and Woerner Temple Drive, according to the Washington Township Fire Department.

Authorities received a call of the crash shortly before 7:30 a.m. and responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center with critical injuries.