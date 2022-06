A man is in critical condition after being found shot on an east Columbus freeway ramp Tuesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being found shot on an east Columbus freeway ramp early Tuesday morning.

Columbus Police said a man was found shot inside a vehicle on the westbound ramp from East Livingston Avenue to Interstate 70 just before 5 a.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries have been reported.