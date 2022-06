Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Briggs Road just after 1:15 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in west Columbus early Thursday morning.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police have not released information about a suspect.