WHITEHALL, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday at an apartment building.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 4200 block of East Broad Street.

According to police, the man did live in the apartment building.

He was shot by one of his neighbors following an argument.

The man was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital for treatment.

The neighbor who shot the man is in police custody.