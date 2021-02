It happened at 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Town Street and South Green Street, according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Franklinton Sunday night.

Authorities said the man was taken to a local hospital.

The roadway was closed for several hours and has since reopened.