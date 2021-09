Police were called just before 7:20 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 2700 block of Fleet Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being shot in southeast Columbus Monday evening.

The man was found shot in the 5000 block of Chatterton Road, which is less than a mile south of Fleet Road.

Shell casings were also found on Chatterton Road and police believe the shooting happened close to there.