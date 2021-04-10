Man in critical condition after shooting near Columbus hotel

Police said the shooting happened around the Hilton Garden Inn hotel on Olentangy River Road just after 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near a Columbus hotel on Monday.

Police said the shooting happened around the Hilton Garden Inn hotel on Olentangy River Road just after 5 p.m.

The man was taken to Riverside Medical Center. He is in critical condition, but has stabilized and is expected to survive.

Police could not confirm the shooting took place at the hotel. Police said a trail of blood led to a Bob Evans parking lot near the hotel where a shell casing was also found.

Police said the suspect was a man, but did not have any other information beyond that. Witnesses told police the suspect was in a white Jeep Cherokee.