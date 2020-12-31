Man critical after dump truck fire in south Columbus

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a dump truck fire that happened Wednesday evening on the city's south side.

The Columbus Division of Fire says the truck caught on fire in the 2200 block of Watkins Road near Alum Creek Drive.

The fire was reported just before 7:10 p.m.

Fire officials say the driver of the truck used an extinguisher to try and put out the flames. After emptying the extinguisher, the man backed away from the fire and then collapsed.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The fire was put out.

No one else was hurt.