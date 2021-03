The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the man was hit on London Groveport Road just west of Alum Creek Drive.

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in southern Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the man was hit on London Groveport Road just west of Alum Creek Drive around 8:30 p.m.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.