Man critical after being found shot near Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot Saturday morning near Franklin Park.

Columbus police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street just south of Franklin Park shortly before 12:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot in the street.

The man was unresponsive when officers found him.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police say he is not expected to recover from his injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

Authorities are working to determine what led to the shooting.