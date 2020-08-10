Man faces charges after allegedly groping young girls in Canal Winchester parking lot

The two girls are sisters who were loading groceries into their mother's car when Latham approached them.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on two counts after allegedly groping two young girls in a Kroger parking lot.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien, 35-year-old Sidney Latham groped two girls, one under the age of 13, at the Kroger located in Canal Winchester on Sept. 18.

The two girls are sisters who were loading groceries into their mother's car when Latham approached them, according to O'Brien.

Latham faces a count of Gross Sexual Imposition and a count of Sexual Imposition.

“This defendant also currently has two misdemeanor cases for Sexual Imposition pending in Franklin County Municipal Court from two other unrelated incidents that occurred earlier this year,” O’Brien stated.