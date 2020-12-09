Man charged with raping 3 children in Athens County in 6-count indictment

Timothy Lenigar, 34, is in custody at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man is indicted on six counts of rape in Athens County.

The Athens County Prosecutor's Office said the victims are three children.

Timothy Lenigar, 34, is in custody at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail after he was arrested on Friday.

Prosecutors said the first charge steps from an allegation of rape involving a child between November and December of 2004.

The second child was allegedly raped twice between January and May 2005, the prosecutor's office said.

Two of the three counts involving the third child happened between July 2014 and April 2020, according to the prosecutor's office. The final count allegedly happened in April 2020.