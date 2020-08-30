Man charged with murder in woman's shooting death in south Columbus

Terry Davis is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a woman is dead after a shooting that happened on the city's south side.

Officials say officers went to the 500 block of Lock Avenue, near Groveport Road, Sunday just before 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Norma Monroe, who had been shot.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died..

Police said 20-year-old Terry Davis is charged with her murder.

He is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.