Man charged with murder in Hilltop shooting arrested in Texas

Authorities say Michael Nichols has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in the Hilltop neighborhood last month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The United States Marshals Service says a suspect charged with the murder of a man in Columbus last month was arrested in Texas.

On July 20, Columbus police responded to a shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the area of Sullivant Avenue and Columbian Avenue.

Police found 30-year-old Billy Sanders who was shot. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

Through an investigation, police learned Sanders and another man were arguing when the shooting took place.

On July 27, Columbus homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant charging Michael Nichols with murder. The Ohio Adult Parole Authority also issued a separate arrest warrant for Nichols on July 16.

The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) picked up the investigation on Monday.

Investigators believe Nichols fled Ohio and was in Texas.