Man charged with murder in Franklin Township shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting of a man in Franklin Township on Saturday.

The Frankin County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Franklin Township police were called to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Knob Hill Court West just after 10:45 p.m.

Officers found 19-year-old Mohamed Abdulkadir Suleima shot multiple times on a sidewalk and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said based on evidence, detectives believe 19-year-old Ahmed Mohamed Ali shot and killed Suleima during an attempted robbery.

Ali was arrested on July 20 and charged with Aggravated Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

He is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail.

Detectives believe there may have been additional suspects involved in Suleima's death.