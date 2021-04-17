Man charged with murder in death of missing Coshocton woman found in vacant house

A search for Ratliff led investigators to a house along Chestnut Street in Coshocton Monday morning.

A 19-year-old from Coshocton was taken into custody in connection to the disappearance and death of a 20-year-old woman, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

They say Blake Grewell was a former friend of the Brianna Ratliff.

After being missing for several days, Ratliff’s body was found by a search team at a vacant home on Chestnut Street in Coshocton earlier this week.

That home is located on the same street as the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, which is about a mile away.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, Grewell was charged with aggravated murder. They said more charges are anticipated upon further review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ratliff was last seen in the area of Hall Park on Thursday. That’s where a candlelight vigil is planned for Ratliff for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

It’s unclear who reported her missing.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office did not return our call.