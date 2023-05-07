Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to south Columbus shooting

Isaac Clark, 34, was taken into custody Sunday on a murder warrant that was filed for his arrest, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in south Columbus Saturday morning.

The arrest stems from the fatal shooting of 36-year-old David Davis.

Officers were called to the 500 block of East Whittier Street on a report of a shooting around 4:40 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found Davis who was shot in the stomach.

Davis was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, detectives at the scene determined that a verbal altercation took place between Davis and Clark, which led to Clark pulling out a handgun and allegedly shooting Davis.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.