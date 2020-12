Police say Henry Burges shot Ricky Rittenberry on Dec 1. Rittenberry died on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged with murder after police say he fatally shot a man in Columbus.

Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter complaint in the 600 block of Racine Avenue on Dec. 1.

Police say Ricky Rittenberry, 60, was taken to the hospital by a witness in critical condition.

Rittenberry died on Wednesday.

Police say Henry Burges, 36, shot Rittenberry.

Burges has been charged with murder.