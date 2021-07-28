Man charged with murder after fatally stabbing boyfriend in northeast Columbus

Court documents say Davante Mitchell stabbed his boyfriend at a residence in the 2700 block of Windham Club on Tuesday and reported the incident the next day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his boyfriend in northeast Columbus has been charged with murder, according to police.

Court documents say Davante Mitchell got into an argument with his boyfriend inside their residence in the 2700 block of Windham Club on Tuesday around 11:20 a.m.

During the argument, Mitchell got a knife and stabbed him multiple times.

Mitchell left his boyfriend lying on the living room floor for over 24 hours before calling police to report the incident, according to court documents.

When police arrived at the residence just after 11 a.m., Mitchell told officers he killed his boyfriend.

Police found the victim unresponsive on the floor and he was pronounced dead at 11:16 a.m.

Mitchell has been charged with murder in the man's death.