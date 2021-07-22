Man charged with felonious assault, kidnapping after firing weapon at officer in southwest Columbus

Court documents say 32-year-old Joshua Pennington fired at least one shot at a Franklin Township officer in the 1400 block of Tall Meadows Drive Thursday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man accused of firing shots at an officer in southwest Columbus Thursday afternoon has been charged.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Joshua Pennington pulled a semi-automatic handgun on his girlfriend and forced her to get into his car.

The court documents say Pennington kept the gun pointed at her before driving to a house in the 1400 block of Tall Meadows Drive where he forced her to go inside.

Pennington hit her in the head with the gun and pulled her by the hair.

The woman got out of the house and while she was on the ground, Pennington fired a shot into the ground next to her, according to the court documents.

Neighbors heard the gunshots, called 911 and witnesses saw Pennington point the gun at her outside of the house.

The first responding officer was from Franklin Township who ordered Pennington to drop his gun. Pennington then fired one or two shots at the officer who returned fire. Neither was hit by the gunfire, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Pennington ran back inside the house, but eventually surrendered two hours later and was arrested.

Pennington is charged with felonious assault and kidnapping.