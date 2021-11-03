Man charged with attempted murder in Whitehall shooting

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man is in critical condition and a suspect is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Whitehall police.
Police said they received a report of a shooting in the area of Bucknell Road near Dimson Drive just before midnight.
Officers found a man shot. He was taken to Mount Carmel East where he needed surgery and remains in critical condition.
Police said 24-year-old Kesjon Green was arrested at the scene of the shooting. Officers said they also recovered a gun at the location.
Police said it is believed Green knows the man who was shot however the motive is still under investigation.