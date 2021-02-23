Man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in boating death at Alum Creek State Park

George Habib, from West Virginia, is indicted on a total of four charges.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been indicted on four charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, in connection to a boating death at Alum Creek State Park that happened in August.

According to Delaware County Common Pleas Court Records, George Habib is accused of "operating or participating in the operation of a watercraft" which caused the death of Joseph Youssef from Charleston, West Virginia.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on August 3.

A relative to a 10TV employee who saw what happened said a group of young men were tubing at the time.

ODNR said the boat was found near the marina when rescue crews arrived at the scene.

Two other people were injured.