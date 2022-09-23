Man charged in connection with shooting, attemtped robbery at South Linden gas station

Jawara Scott, 20, is one of five suspects sought after a woman was shot during an attempted robbery at a Sunoco gas station in South Linden Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the five suspects charged in the shooting a 33-year-old woman at a Sunoco gas station earlier this week has been arrested.

Jawara Scott, 20, was taken into custody Thursday and is charged with felonious assault in connection with the shooting that happened in the South Linden area on Tuesday, records from Franklin County Municipal Court state.

Police said around 2 a.m., the woman was preparing to leave with another person when two suspects followed them outside and attempted to rob them with handguns.

There was a struggle during the robbery that resulted in a shot being fired and the woman being struck with a bullet.

She was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the homicide unit is investigating the shooting because of the severity of her injuries.

Detectives released photos of the two suspects along with three others who were inside the gas station with them prior to the attempted robbery.

The suspects inside the gas station ran from the scene while the two armed suspects left in a dark vehicle.

Court records did not explain what role Scott had in the attempted robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.