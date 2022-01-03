Murder charges filed against man accused of fatally shooting 2 men, injuring 3rd in South Franklinton

Police were called to the 900 block of Eaton Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. in early April for a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have charged a 27-year-old man accused of killing two men and injuring a third during a South Franklinton shooting back in April.

Datwain Crudup is charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in connection to the shooting that killed 19-year-old Nickolas Cowans and 24-year-old Kevin Williams and injured a 30-year-old man.

When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both Cowans and Williams were taken to Grant Medical Center, where they later died. The third victim was also hospitalized for his injuries.