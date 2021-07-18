Man charged in police pursuit that led to semi crash in Scioto County

The Portsmouth Police Department said they received calls right before 1:45 a.m. of a semi-truck that had struck a pole and a building.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A 39-year-old man was arrested in Scioto County after he crashed a stolen semi while he was being pursued by police Sunday morning.

Officers arrived and found 39-year-old Maxwell Wiley, of Argillite, Kentucky, driving away from the area in a semi-truck.

According to police, officers chased the truck through the north and east ends of the city. Wiley went the wrong way on Charles Street and lost his trailer as he was driving through a vacant lot.

Police said Wiley drove onto railroad tracks in the area of Galila and Clay Streets while a train was traveling westbound. The train hit the semi-truck, but police did not say if anyone was injured.

Wiley then got out of the semi and climbed on top of the train where officers were able to surround him and force him off the train.

Officers used a taser on Wiley after he aggressively resisted arrest, police said.

Police later confirmed that the semi was stolen from Stone Works Construction in Portsmouth.