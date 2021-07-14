Man charged after threatening multiple people with gun at Chillicothe apartment complex

Dominique McQueary is in custody at the Ross County Jail and is charged with domestic violence, obstructing justice and aggravated menacing.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man has been arrested and is accused of threatening several people with a gun at an apartment complex in Chillicothe Tuesday night.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10:30 p.m. about the incident at Northcreek Apartments on Clinton Road.

When deputies arrived, they learned Dominique McQueary, 30, was inside one of the apartments with a pistol.

A hostage negotiator and the tactical teams from the sheriff’s office and the Chillicothe Police Department arrived at the scene. McQueary later surrendered without incident, the sheriff’s office said.