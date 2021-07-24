Man charged after allegedly crashing into Columbus police cruiser, firing shots at officer

The crash involving a police cruiser and another vehicle happened early Saturday morning at Fountain Lane and East Main Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly crashing into a Columbus police vehicle and shooting at an officer in east Columbus Saturday morning.

According to court documents, at 1:51 a.m., Kanton Talley, 37, was involved in a hit-skip accident where he hit a parked Columbus police cruiser.

The officer witnessed this and went to look for Talley, who was later found in the parking lot in the 5100 block of Stone Ridge Drive near Fountain Lane and East Main Street.

Court documents say Talley then exited his vehicle and fired several shots toward the officer. The officer fired back in self-defense, according to court documents.

Talley left the scene before other officers arrived but was later arrested.

Investigators said no one was hurt.

Talley is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.