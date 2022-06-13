Man barricaded inside downtown Columbus Sheraton hotel surrenders to police

Police said there was no device found in the hotel.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was barricaded inside a downtown Columbus hotel room on Monday has surrendered to authorities.

Columbus police said someone called 911 around 3:35 p.m. about a man having mental health issues inside the Sheraton Columbus Hotel at Capitol Square.

When police arrived, the man barricaded himself inside a room and gave police a note saying he had some kind of "device."

Police started to evacuate the hotel and close off the streets immediately surrounding the hotel.

Police were able to make contact with the man around 6:15 p.m. The man surrendered himself to authorities and is getting treatment at Grant Medical Center for his mental health, according to police.