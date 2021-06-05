Man arrested on first-degree murder charge in Scioto County

Samuel Altman, 40, is charged in the murder of 21-year-old Dakota Watkins.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A man arrested in Scioto County is accused of the murder of a 21-year-old man.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Samuel Altman, of Lucasville, is charged in the murder of 21-year-old Dakota Watkins, also of Lucasville.

Authorities received a 911 call on Friday at 7:46 p.m. from a home in the 100 block of Sedan Crabtree Road in Lucasville. According to officials, the caller stated he had just shot someone and the person had left in a vehicle.

The sheriff's office then received a second 911 call from a female who said she had the victim, later identified as Watkins, in her car and was heading to a hospital. The caller was told to pull over at the Lucasville Park and Ride and meet with EMS.

Watkins was then taken by ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he died.

Deputies and detectives went to the Lucasville Park and Ride and to the home on Sedan Crabtree Road.

The sheriff's office says an argument took place outside of the home on Sedan Crabtree Road which resulted in Watkins being shot one time.

Altman was arrested on a first-degree murder charge after authorities interviewed several witnesses.