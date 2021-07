Police said they do not have information on what led to the shooting.

LANCASTER, Ohio — A 49-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his brother in Lancaster Sunday morning.

Police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of North Roosevelt Avenue at 2:52 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Lancaster police said Jesse Gilmore, 51, was shot and killed and Leon Gilmore, 49, was arrested. Leon is in custody at Fairfield County Jail and is charged with murder.