Man arrested in Newark hit-and-run crash that injured woman, young child

Police said the woman and child were hit on Wednesday afternoon.

NEWARK, Ohio — A man was arrested after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman and a young child Wednesday afternoon, according to Newark Division of Police.

Police said the woman and child were hit by a black, 4-door car on Londondale Parkway, just west of Country Club Drive around 3 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman and child immediately left area.

Cory Bush, 36, was identified as the suspected driver following an investigation. He was found at his apartment.

Police say Bush admitted to being distracted just before he hit the woman and child.

Licking County 911 dispatchers said the woman was flown to Grant Medical Center in serious condition and the child was flown to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Bush was taken to the Licking County Justice Center.

The prosecutor will consider charges in the case including aggravated vehicular assault.