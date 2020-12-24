Man arrested in Newark hit-and-run crash that injured grandmother, 1-year-old granddaughter

Police said the woman and her granddaughter were hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.

NEWARK, Ohio — A man was arrested after Newark police said he hit a grandmother and her 1-year-old granddaughter with his car Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the woman was pushing the child in a stroller when they were hit by a black, 4-door car on Londondale Parkway, just west of Country Club Drive around 3 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman and child immediately left the area and did not render first aid, police said.

Newark police said the woman was flown to Grant Medical Center and the child was flown to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Both are in critical condition.

Police later located the suspected driver, 36-year-old Cory Bush, at his apartment.

Police said Bush admitted to being distracted just before he hit the woman and child.

Bush was taken to the Licking County Justice Center on a charge of aggravated vehicular assault.

The Licking County Prosecutor's Office will review the case for possible additional charges.