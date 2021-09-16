Man charged in fatal University District shooting arrested by US Marshals in Pennsylvania

Kaliaf Ivory was taken into custody without incident in Sharon Pennsylvania on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in Pennsylvania wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in the University District last Thursday.

Kaliaf Ivory, 26, is charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Quinten Fuller. He was taken into custody without incident in Sharon Pennsylvania on Monday.

The shooting took place in the 1900 block of N. 4th Street, according to Columbus police. Court documents show the men were in an ongoing dispute because Ivory was dating Fuller's ex-girlfriend.