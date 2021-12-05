Troopers arrest man accused of killing 13-year-old bicyclist in Richland County hit-and-run

Thornsberry was driving a pickup truck north on Bowman Road when he hit the boy, who was also traveling north on a bicycle.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the man accused of fatally hitting a 13-year-old boy in Richland County and then driving off on Sunday.

Bud D. Thornsberry, 38, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence and failure to stop in the crash that killed 13-year-old Luke Newswanger.

The hit-and-run crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on Bowman Road, south of Hazelbrush Road in Cass Township, just north of Mansfield.

According to OSHP, Thornsberry was driving a pickup truck north on Bowman Road when he hit Newswanger, who was also traveling north on a bicycle.

Newswanger was killed in the crash and Thornsberry drove off, troopers said.

In a release, OSHP said help from the public ultimately led to Thornsberry’s arrest. Troopers were searching for Thornsberry based on several tips when OSHP said he turned himself in.