Man arrested in connection to bomb threat made at Chillicothe truck company

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat that was reported at a trucking company in Chillicothe on Wednesday morning.
According to the Ross County Sheriff's Office, several law enforcement agencies responded to Kenworth on state Route 159 after a threat was reported just before 7 a.m.
After a thorough search, the sheriff's office shared just before noon that all areas were deemed safe. Investigators with the sheriff's office later arrested Joseph P. Brown just after 3 p.m.
Brown is charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic in reference to bomb threats made in the morning.
He is currently being held at the Ross County Jail awaiting his arraignment at the Chillicothe Municipal Court.