Man arrested in connection to bomb threat made at Chillicothe truck company

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat that was reported at a trucking company in Chillicothe on Wednesday morning.

According to the Ross County Sheriff's Office, several law enforcement agencies responded to Kenworth on state Route 159 after a threat was reported just before 7 a.m.

After a thorough search, the sheriff's office shared just before noon that all areas were deemed safe. Investigators with the sheriff's office later arrested Joseph P. Brown just after 3 p.m.

Brown is charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic in reference to bomb threats made in the morning.