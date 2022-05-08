Columbus man arrested after 57-year-old fatally struck in Licking County

According to OSHP, Frederick Thompson, of Hebron, was found dead along the roadway. Investigators say it was apparent that Thompson was struck by a vehicle.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a fatal crash involving a 57-year-old man Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 13 and Hirst Road in Licking County.

According to OSHP, Frederick Thompson, of Hebron, was found dead along the roadway. Investigators say it was apparent that Thompson was struck by a vehicle.

Troopers found the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash, a 2003 Honda, on State Route 13 in south Newark around 11:30 a.m. The driver, 45-year-old Shane Finley, was arrested and is being held at the Licking County Jail.

As of Sunday afternoon, there's no information on what charges Finley may face. Investigators say drugs and alcohol are factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.