Man arrested following pursuit that went across 3 central Ohio counties

The pursuit began in Pickaway County and ended in Hocking County.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after a pursuit Tuesday that went across multiple central Ohio counties, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say just before 11:30 a.m., two deputies tried to stop a black GMC Acadia after it ran a red light at Pickaway and Watt streets in Circleville. The driver did not stop and a pursuit began.

The Acadia traveled east on Watt Street and then went to State Route 56, where it continued east.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle then got off State Route 56 at Old Tarlton Pike at Parker Drive. The driver then hit the brakes of the vehicle in an attempt to cause a wreck with a deputy's vehicle.

Officials say the Acadia then swerved to the left and hit a deputy's vehicle causing damage.

The Acadia's driver then continued east on Old Tarlton Pike and was followed by another sheriff's deputy.

The Acadia then headed east onto Murlette Road, then south onto Dozer Road, before turning onto Valentine Road in Fairfield County.

The sheriff's office says that on Valentine Road, the driver of the Acadia stopped and purposely backed into a patrol vehicle, which caused minor damage.

The pursuit continued into Hocking County.

The Acadia went onto a farm lane on Pine Grove Road where the driver tried to hit a sheriff's deputy by putting the vehicle into reverse.

Another deputy arrived and intercepted the vehicle. The Acadia went onto a farm lane but became stuck.

The driver of the Acadia, 41-year-old Jason Poling, of Circleville jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. A woman who was a passenger inside the vehicle was taken into custody.

Deputies from Pickaway, Fairfield, and Hocking Counties, along with Troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol set up a perimeter around the area.

Following a search, Poling was turned in to sheriff's deputies by a private citizen after he went to a home, asking for a ride, stating that his vehicle had broken down. The citizen gave Poling a ride, saw several deputies in the area and turned Poling in.